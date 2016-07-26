The Journey has Started! WATCH Day 1 & 2 of Project Fame Season 9

The journey has started for the contestants of Project Fame season 9.
The 14 contestants are currently in the Academy and we’ve got the first look for you.
Day 1
Uncle Ben thought his first rehearsal with the contestants ahead of the weekend would be a smooth one, until he made an overwhelming discovery.
Day 2
Mummy J and Ms. Ige’s classes were not all there was to the contestants’ day, the spotlight was turned on Dapo and Yusuph. Watch to see their slightly mischievous/funny side.
#TeamYusuf for the win! ??
Team Steve and Yusuph