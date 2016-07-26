BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Journey has Started! WATCH Day 1 & 2 of Project Fame Season 9

26.07.2016 at By 3 Comments

The journey has started for the contestants of Project Fame season 9.

The 14 contestants are currently in the Academy and we’ve got the first look for you.

Day 1

Uncle Ben thought his first rehearsal with the contestants ahead of the weekend would be a smooth one, until he made an overwhelming discovery.

Day 2

Mummy J and Ms. Ige’s classes were not all there was to the contestants’ day, the spotlight was turned on Dapo and Yusuph. Watch to see their slightly mischievous/funny side.

3 Comments on The Journey has Started! WATCH Day 1 & 2 of Project Fame Season 9
  • Chazotech July 27, 2016 at 12:59 am

    Google MyNigerianJobs, visit the site and find a business opportunity for all.
    No matter how bad things may get in Nigeria, there are legitimate business that cost so little, with minimal risk and can be run successfully with no requisite skill set/graduate degrees/expertise. Visit MyNigerianJobs and see for yourself.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Kiiki July 27, 2016 at 8:22 am

    #TeamYusuf for the win! ??

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Sisi wura July 27, 2016 at 9:32 am

    Team Steve and Yusuph

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija