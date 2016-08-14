BellaNaija

BN Beauty: Jackie Aina shares a Makeup Tutorial with her Least Favourite Products

Jackie Aina is putting a little twist on makeup tutorials today and using products she doesn’t really like, basically a ‘makeup roast’. She said;

Hi babes! This is a products I regret buying made into a tutorial. I saw another youtuber Amy Macedo doing this makeup review type video and thought it would be awesome to recreate! Putting some of my disappointing products to the test again! Enjoy 🙂

Watch the Video

3 Comments on BN Beauty: Jackie Aina shares a Makeup Tutorial with her Least Favourite Products
  • Sister August 14, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    handsome guy

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • UselessWithMakeup August 15, 2016 at 11:27 am

    Haha! I look like that every time I try to do my makeup.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Nystyle August 16, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    This girl looks like Ego Boyo somehow.

    Love this! 4 Reply
