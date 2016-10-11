BN Beauty: Watch Lola OJ’s Tutorial on How she Styles her Short Relaxed Hair

Beauty vlogger Lola OJ is out with a new video and this time it’s all about her hair. She’s popularly known for her short, relaxed hairstyles and now she’s giving us a tutorial, showing us how she styles her hair. She said;
I get a lot of questions about how I maintain my short relaxed hair whilst keeping it as healthy as possible.
I previously released a video about the products I used for my short hair but many requested a more practical video so they could see how I set my hair.
The truth is I relax and look after my hair myself, I only go to the barbers for my shaven sides. Currently my hair is not cut into a style, it was like level one (very low cut) but I have been growing out the top for a few months now…my ends are due for a trim lol
My hair is rather low maintenance, I do not grease my scalp and I also have not used edge control since I have been growing out the top of my hair and seems to be working fine…on occasion I run some pure virgin Coconut Oil across my edges.
So here it is, a quick tutorial on how I style my short relaxed hair. I hope it helps!!
Watch the Video
Thanks for sharing Lola. You’re so gorgeous!
Her hair looks damaged…
Have you even watched the vlog?? People so quick to comment
Baby girl plsssss stop the busy fingers…hate all those track marks.