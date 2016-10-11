BN Beauty: Watch Lola OJ’s Tutorial on How she Styles her Short Relaxed Hair

Beauty vlogger Lola OJ is out with a new video and this time it’s all about her hair. She’s popularly known for her short, relaxed hairstyles and now she’s giving us a tutorial, showing us how she styles her hair. She said;

I get a lot of questions about how I maintain my short relaxed hair whilst keeping it as healthy as possible.

I previously released a video about the products I used for my short hair but many requested a more practical video so they could see how I set my hair.

The truth is I relax and look after my hair myself, I only go to the barbers for my shaven sides. Currently my hair is not cut into a style, it was like level one (very low cut) but I have been growing out the top for a few months now…my ends are due for a trim lol

My hair is rather low maintenance, I do not grease my scalp and I also have not used edge control since I have been growing out the top of my hair and seems to be working fine…on occasion I run some pure virgin Coconut Oil across my edges.

So here it is, a quick tutorial on how I style my short relaxed hair. I hope it helps!!