BN Beauty: Watch Lola OJ’s Tutorial on How she Styles her Short Relaxed Hair

11.10.2016 at By 4 Comments

Beauty vlogger Lola OJ is out with a new video and this time it’s all about her hair. She’s popularly known for her short, relaxed hairstyles and now she’s giving us a tutorial, showing us how she styles her hair. She said;

I get a lot of questions about how I maintain my short relaxed hair whilst keeping it as healthy as possible.

I previously released a video about the products I used for my short hair but many requested a more practical video so they could see how I set my hair.

The truth is I relax and look after my hair myself, I only go to the barbers for my shaven sides. Currently my hair is not cut into a style, it was like level one (very low cut) but I have been growing out the top for a few months now…my ends are due for a trim lol

My hair is rather low maintenance, I do not grease my scalp and I also have not used edge control since I have been growing out the top of my hair and seems to be working fine…on occasion I run some pure virgin Coconut Oil across my edges.

So here it is, a quick tutorial on how I style my short relaxed hair. I hope it helps!!

  • Isi October 12, 2016 at 8:46 am

    Thanks for sharing Lola. You’re so gorgeous!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Linda Mwami October 12, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Her hair looks damaged…

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • sandy October 12, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Have you even watched the vlog?? People so quick to comment

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Mahka October 12, 2016 at 1:14 pm

    Baby girl plsssss stop the busy fingers…hate all those track marks.

    Love this! 5 Reply
