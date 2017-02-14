BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Valentine’s Day: Indonesian Mayor cracks down on condom sales

14.02.2017 at By 5 Comments

The mayor of a city on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island raided convenience stores selling condoms on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

According to local media, the mayor of Makassar, Mohammad Pomanto, complained during snap inspections of minimarts that stores were selling condoms “like they were candy.’’

“Valentine’s Day is a day of love but it doesn’t mean people can do anything in the name of love. It’s not about Valentine’s Day but it’s about moral degradation,’’ he said, adding that stores that sold condoms freely to unmarried teenagers would have their permits revoked.

2016 the mayor issued a circular requiring stores in the largest city in eastern Indonesia to sell condoms only to married people.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country where conservative views about sex prevail.

5 Comments on Valentine’s Day: Indonesian Mayor cracks down on condom sales
  • nawa February 14, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Hahaha!!!
    Okay na

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Prince February 14, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Hypocrites. The teenagers will soon have sex anyways and might contact STDs in the process

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Hadee February 14, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Lol! How stupid and dumb. So you think that if you stop stores selling condoms to unmarried people, that will stop them having sex?! Lol say hello to a rise in unwanted pregnancies, abortions, HIV infections and other STDs ?

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Bella February 14, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I wonder what their countries rate of infection of STIs is. ?

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • LemmeRant February 14, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    So many unwanted children…………..

    Yp I’m a prophet.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija