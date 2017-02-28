Watch Ruby Suze’s New Vlog on her 4C Natural Hair Journey on BN TV

Lifestyle vlogger and “general busy body” Ruby Suze is out with a new vlog and this time she’s telling us about her hair for those of us who didn’t know, she has natural hair! She also talks a bit about postpartum shedding after her second preganacy and why she has decided to stay natural.

Good morning, Good evening, whatever time you may be watching. Wanted to show you the hair that grows out of my scalp and explain why I went natural. Are you natural? Why did you decide to go natural? Would love to hear your comments and thoughts on this.

