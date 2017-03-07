BellaNaija

Apply Now as a Community Sanitation Worker & Earn above the Minimum Wage with Pension, Health, Life, Accident & Injury Insurance Benefits

07.03.2017 at By 3 Comments

On Wednesday March 1, 2017, Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode signed the Environmental Management Protection bill into law.

The new policy has made a very special provision for the thousands of Community Sanitation Workers (CSWs) who will be directly employed to work on the scheme by making their salaries tax free. Additionally, the new environmental regime will provide numerous insurance benefits including Life, Health, Accident & Injury cover to the 27,500 CSWs who will also enjoy a pension scheme.

In a carefully articulated strategy to enhance the quality of lives of the sanitation workers who will be saddled with the task of keeping Lagos clean, the sanitation workers will only work in their immediate communities, thereby eliminating transportation cost.

Are you interested in joining as a community sanitation worker?

Apply now at http://www.cleanerlagos.org/career-opportunities/

  • Amaa March 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Some people are thinking and some are not . There be a lot of challenges no that but a good idea is always faced with obstacles no doubt but this is where creativity trumps book knowledge.

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Sansarai March 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      For your mind, what you’ve said just makes sense abi?

      Love this! 35
    • Bunmi March 8, 2017 at 1:44 am

      Lol. Me too am lost.English hard

      Love this! 30
