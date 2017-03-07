Apply Now as a Community Sanitation Worker & Earn above the Minimum Wage with Pension, Health, Life, Accident & Injury Insurance Benefits

On Wednesday March 1, 2017, Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode signed the Environmental Management Protection bill into law.

The new policy has made a very special provision for the thousands of Community Sanitation Workers (CSWs) who will be directly employed to work on the scheme by making their salaries tax free. Additionally, the new environmental regime will provide numerous insurance benefits including Life, Health, Accident & Injury cover to the 27,500 CSWs who will also enjoy a pension scheme.

In a carefully articulated strategy to enhance the quality of lives of the sanitation workers who will be saddled with the task of keeping Lagos clean, the sanitation workers will only work in their immediate communities, thereby eliminating transportation cost.

Are you interested in joining as a community sanitation worker?

Apply now at http://www.cleanerlagos.org/career-opportunities/

