Victoria Beckham and Target Teamed up for a Limited Edition Collection and It is Everything!

Victoria Beckham for Target is happening and we are here for it. Easy, chic, classy and affordable are some of the words we can use to describe this collection. The designer announced in October 2016 that there would be a possible link up and we are so excited it is finally here. The lookbook and campaign are out and we are all lovestruck and impressed.

Trust the designer to always bring excellence to the table and this time, at a cheaper and more affordable price. Victoria’s pieces range from $6-$70, with most items under $40. Victoria Beckham for Target will be available in sizes XS-3X for women and NB-XL for girls, toddlers, and babies.

Photo Credit: Victoria Beckham, Elle