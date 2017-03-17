BellaNaija

Victoria Beckham and Target Teamed up for a Limited Edition Collection and It is Everything!

17.03.2017

Victoria Beckham for Target is happening and we are here for it. Easy, chic, classy and affordable are some of the words we can use to describe this collection. The designer announced in October 2016 that there would be a possible link up and we are so excited it is finally here. The lookbook and campaign are out and we are all lovestruck and impressed.

Trust the designer to always bring excellence to the table and this time, at a cheaper and more affordable price. Victoria’s pieces range from $6-$70, with most items under $40. Victoria Beckham for Target will be available in sizes XS-3X for women and NB-XL for girls, toddlers, and babies.

  • Anon March 17, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Not bad and big sizes are available. No bags or purses as the Yanks call them? She should have done some for about $200. Tee hee!

    Posh Spice; the queen of wearing extra long trousers.

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • Naija Life March 17, 2017 at 11:09 am

      No try that extra long trouser for Lagos oh. You go just dey sweep road dey go

      Love this! 31
    • Bella March 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      Posh Spice; the queen of wearing extra long trousers.. I can never understand this at al, is it a fashion statement or what?

      Love this! 20
