“You always have to be affiliated no matter what” – May D talks Going Solo, Relationship with P-Square and Davido in New Interview | BN TV

Confam Entertainment‘s May D paid a visit to Beat FM studio recently and sat down to chat with Maria Okanrende and Olisa Adibua. The singer who recently released a single with Rock City titled “Row Ya Boat” stressed that no artiste can make it in the music industry without making affiliations one way or the other. He also explained the reason why he is the only one signed to his Confam Entertainment label, stating that he has not seen an artiste that will blend perfectly with his kind of music.

Watch the interview below:

