Legacy Music female act, Fefe has finally released the visuals for her new single titled “Baby Bad“.ย The track was produced by Succi, video shot and directed by Legacy Films under the Legacy Management arm. Fefe is set to release her album in 2017.

Listen and Download below:

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Fefe-Baby-Bad.mp3

Download

Watch the video below: