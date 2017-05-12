“I Cannot Come and Die” Toke Makinwa Talks Living with No Apologies on a New Episode of “Toke Moments” | Watch on BN TV

BellaNaija

Watch this week’s episode of Toke Makinwa‘s Toke Moments and catch the author and media personality talk about living your life with no apologies.

  • Rita May 12, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I ❤ your style Toke

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • josdaily May 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    You married in private and told us after the fact. Now you are dragging everyone through a personal hell you created because you wanted to live you life in public.
    If I remember correctly, you have a court case, so shouldn’t be discussing in public or anyone other than your lawyers. Face that and free us

    Love this! 94 Reply
    • kole May 12, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Don’t miind her. If Anita didn’t have the baby with Maje toke will still be forming Mrs Ayida

      Love this! 36
  • i must talk May 12, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    mi o le wa ku jorr! free her jare. becos she have a court case she should not breath abi? #badbelledotcom#

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Joyce May 12, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I do not understand how her married life is related to the post, You don’t like her, we get it you don’t have to drop hateful comments just face your life and free her, don’t come and die ontop her matter. Anyways nice post and yeah I love your make-up

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • On point toke May 12, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    They will always hate,but by now that should have known that your case is different,well done babe.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Temi May 12, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Toke take style worwor sha. Crooked nose, face , mouth everything

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • kole May 12, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Pele Toke. It’s not easy. Banky off the market. Toolz expecting back yet you are just becoming…keep using vlog to express your inner struggle and counsel yourself

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Corolla May 13, 2017 at 12:02 am

      You are just a wicked soul with a dark heart.

      Love this! 25
    • tosin May 15, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      chai….you pipo are not nice .lol

      Love this! 14
    • Omo May 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Please leave toke alone! Like she said SHE CANNOT COME AND DIE! People get married/babies and we see this one the social media world all the time! Why does it have to be about Banky and Toolz??

      Love this! 15
  • M May 12, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Toke can you pls hook us up with this your wig provider? Love it and glad you are back. Missed your show. Pls if don’t come and claim she bought it from you if she didn’t. Thks

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Sasha May 13, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    It’s obvious it because of banky and susu that she made this vlog.how can one be so predictable.am sure she cries her self to sleep on hw much of her time she wasted on oga Maje.Toke pls chill off social media,we re kinna over you,cos he know u say one thing and mean another.thats what your book tot me.

    Love this! 16 Reply
