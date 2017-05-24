BellaNaija

This Viral Video of People answering the Question “Will You Kill Your Family for N30M?” will Scare You

This video clip from @sbmtvshow is both scary and sad. It was a vox pop and the question was “Will You Kill Your Family for N30M?”

Watch it below.

This is the scariest video ever. The things people will do for money ? @sbmtvshow

16 Comments on This Viral Video of People answering the Question “Will You Kill Your Family for N30M?” will Scare You
  • Hedx May 24, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Omg! This is scary!!!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Miss Fine May 24, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Useless bunch of people

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Darius May 24, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I was trembling with fear as I was watching this. If they have no qualms about killing their loved ones for money, I wonder what they’ll do to an outsider. Jeez! They should be imprisoned for habouring evil thoughts. How can a human have such a depraved mind?

    And these are the sort of people that cross our paths everyday. If only we can read the mind!

    Now, can we stop wondering why the country is not progressing? A country of evil ordinary folks governed by evil leaders. What good will come out of such a country? We have sunk low!

    Love this! 79 Reply
    • Fleur May 25, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Oh please get over to the real world. You see why it is not good to not invest in a social safety net? These are the kinds of devaluation of life that happens. That is why life has no value in Nigeria. The same reason a medical doctor will leave a patient to die because of a ruptured placenta during birth is the same attitude these people have towards life.

      Love this! 41
    • Talk is Cheap May 25, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      Aunty Please calm down, We know our people like to talk but always fall short when it comes to actions.
      I am not supporting or making excuses for these people (Before Awon Aye come and finish me) but there’s a reason why they say ‘Talk is Cheap’, half of these people won’t have the mind to go through with it.

      Love this! 24
  • Ify May 24, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    But why should they ask this sort of stupid question in the first place?

    Love this! 188 Reply
    • Alterego May 25, 2017 at 4:31 am

      Exactly my thoughts. I mean, why ask it?

      Love this! 44
    • OGOOOOO May 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

      As in WHY?? No decorum again

      Love this! 30
  • Dude May 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    But why show answers of only this people tho? I’m sure these guys weren’t the only ones asked this questions on the streets, but because they want a ‘viral video’, they take the negative answers, therefore unknowingly portraying Nigerians as evil in the eyes of other countries.

    Anyways, this just shows some people will do ANYTHING for money.

    Love this! 97 Reply
  • Nunu May 25, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Does media create news or does media report news? Why should they ask this type of question in the first place. And those that clicked on the video to watch it, why did you click it? BN sef that shares it, why do you give them audience? Depraved!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • unadite May 25, 2017 at 3:18 am

    This is a joke right? This can’t be real. It shouldnt be.

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Bola May 25, 2017 at 5:11 am

    The heart of man is wicked and full of evil

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Nabila May 25, 2017 at 6:41 am

    Shows that we live in a society with no values. This is the outcome of lack of education, caused by the ills of corruption. Your churning out citizens who don’t understand what is right from wrong. Nigeria is in trouble, this is just the beginning.

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • M& May 25, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Why? Why? And why do they all want to kill their papa???

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Idomagirl May 25, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    These psychopaths will tell you they’re “Godfearing”.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Ronke May 26, 2017 at 10:48 am

    These are the same people that say when they kill all the Nigerian leaders, Nigeria will be a better place…. If the change really ‘starts with me’ having this mentality regardless of being rich or poor is very sad! If you can kill for money that means the money that will be used to improve Nigeria will be stolen and the cycle starts again!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Post a comment

