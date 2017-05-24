This Viral Video of People answering the Question “Will You Kill Your Family for N30M?” will Scare You

This video clip from @sbmtvshow is both scary and sad. It was a vox pop and the question was “Will You Kill Your Family for N30M?”
Watch it below.
24.05.2017 at By BN TV 16 Comments
This is the scariest video ever. The things people will do for money ? @sbmtvshow
Omg! This is scary!!!
Useless bunch of people
I was trembling with fear as I was watching this. If they have no qualms about killing their loved ones for money, I wonder what they’ll do to an outsider. Jeez! They should be imprisoned for habouring evil thoughts. How can a human have such a depraved mind?
And these are the sort of people that cross our paths everyday. If only we can read the mind!
Now, can we stop wondering why the country is not progressing? A country of evil ordinary folks governed by evil leaders. What good will come out of such a country? We have sunk low!
Oh please get over to the real world. You see why it is not good to not invest in a social safety net? These are the kinds of devaluation of life that happens. That is why life has no value in Nigeria. The same reason a medical doctor will leave a patient to die because of a ruptured placenta during birth is the same attitude these people have towards life.
Aunty Please calm down, We know our people like to talk but always fall short when it comes to actions.
I am not supporting or making excuses for these people (Before Awon Aye come and finish me) but there’s a reason why they say ‘Talk is Cheap’, half of these people won’t have the mind to go through with it.
But why should they ask this sort of stupid question in the first place?
Exactly my thoughts. I mean, why ask it?
As in WHY?? No decorum again
But why show answers of only this people tho? I’m sure these guys weren’t the only ones asked this questions on the streets, but because they want a ‘viral video’, they take the negative answers, therefore unknowingly portraying Nigerians as evil in the eyes of other countries.
Anyways, this just shows some people will do ANYTHING for money.
Does media create news or does media report news? Why should they ask this type of question in the first place. And those that clicked on the video to watch it, why did you click it? BN sef that shares it, why do you give them audience? Depraved!
This is a joke right? This can’t be real. It shouldnt be.
The heart of man is wicked and full of evil
Shows that we live in a society with no values. This is the outcome of lack of education, caused by the ills of corruption. Your churning out citizens who don’t understand what is right from wrong. Nigeria is in trouble, this is just the beginning.
Why? Why? And why do they all want to kill their papa???
These psychopaths will tell you they’re “Godfearing”.
These are the same people that say when they kill all the Nigerian leaders, Nigeria will be a better place…. If the change really ‘starts with me’ having this mentality regardless of being rich or poor is very sad! If you can kill for money that means the money that will be used to improve Nigeria will be stolen and the cycle starts again!