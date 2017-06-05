BN TV: 5 Easy Life Hacks You Should Know by DIYDose & Chuey Chu

Torera of DIY Dose is out with a new video featuring Chuey Chu and they’re sharing 5 life hacks they think everyone should know. She said;

Today I invited my friend Chuey Chu to discuss easy life hacks that you might or might not know about. During this video you will hear from both of us, the simple hacks we use to get rid of the odour in smelly shoes, stop a mosquito bite from itching, sneakily take a photo and so much more. More importantly we have fun and you will hear me laugh (the annoying type of laughter) a whole lot. I hope you like it.

This life hacks video was made with love.