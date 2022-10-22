Phyna talks Fame, Winning the BBNaija Level Up show & Future Projects | Watch



She’s been at it for a while: as the self proclaimed “hype priestess”, a content creator and skitmaker, and an all round hustler. And today, the hustle has paid off as she’s got more than 100 million Naira worth of prizes being the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season.

In this interview with Chuey Chu, Phyna talks about how it feels to be this famous, the challenges that come with it, and the plans she has for the future.

