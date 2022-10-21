Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s “Where The Heck is My Period?” Documentary is Raising Awareness on PCOS | Watch Trailer

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

1 in 10 women of childbearing age across the globe are affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that can cause irregular periods, excess body hair, type 2 diabetes and infertility.

Through a documentary “Where the Heck is My Period” – set to premiere at the 2022 edition of Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), media personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is raising awareness on the condition that also affects even pre-teen girls.

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the documentary features interviews with culturally diverse Nigerian women living with PCOS as well as gynecologists, pastors, public figures, and African traditional medicine practitioners.

Watch the trailer below;

