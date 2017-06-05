Ivorian Footballer Cheick Tiote is Dead

Ivorian defensive midfielder Cheick Tiote is dead. The former Newcastle player died on Monday, June 5, 2017 after he collapsed while training with his team members in Beijing.

According to UK Mirror, his agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, saying: “I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.”

The 30-year old started his pro-football career in Belgium side Anderlecht, and then moved on to FC Twente in the Netherlands before joining English side Newcastle in 2010.

He moved to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises in February this year.

😭😭😭 may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote 😭😭😭 — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Photo Credit: Newcastle United FC