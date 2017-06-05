BellaNaija

Inspired!

Ivorian Footballer Cheick Tiote is Dead

05.06.2017 at By 6 Comments

Cheick Tiote

Ivorian defensive midfielder Cheick Tiote is dead. The former Newcastle player died on Monday, June 5, 2017 after he collapsed while training with his team members in Beijing.

According to UK Mirror, his agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, saying: “I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.”

The 30-year old started his pro-football career in Belgium side Anderlecht, and then moved on to FC Twente in the Netherlands before joining English side Newcastle in 2010.

He moved to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises in February this year.

Photo Credit: Newcastle United FC

Comment  6

Tagged With: , Filed Under: News

Related Posts

6 Comments on Ivorian Footballer Cheick Tiote is Dead
  • A Real Nigerian June 5, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Oh my god

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Kbear June 5, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    oma shey oo…Sun re o.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • survivor June 5, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Oh my God!! RIP to him! Great loss to his family n Ivory coast..

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Naina June 5, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    OMG….. TIOTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
    Oh My God.
    This is shocking.
    Goddddddddddddddddd.
    I can’t believe it.
    I was a fan
    Rest in Peace.
    Jesus Christ my Lord

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Nene June 5, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Wow!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Nene June 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I wonder how Muslim sportsmen are able to play during Ramadan

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija