Kidnapped Writer & LGBTQ Advocate Chibuihe Obi has Regained Freedom

05.06.2017

Writer and LGBTQ advocate Chibuihe Obi, who was kidnapped since June 1 has been released.

According to multiple posts on Facebook, Obi regained his freedom on Monday.

 

