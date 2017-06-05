Kidnapped Writer & LGBTQ Advocate Chibuihe Obi has Regained Freedom

Writer and LGBTQ advocate Chibuihe Obi, who was kidnapped since June 1 has been released.
According to multiple posts on Facebook, Obi regained his freedom on Monday.
05.06.2017
Glad the young man is home safe.