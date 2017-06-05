Funmi Iyanda’s Change-A-Life Foundation Hosts Annual Children’s Day Fun Fair

It was fun galore at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday, May 27, 2017, as Humblesmith, famous ‘Osinachi’ crooner thrilled hundreds of students at Change-A-Life (CAL) Foundation’s 2017 Children’s Day celebration.

Change-A-Life (CAL) Foundation, a social non-profit organisation passionately driven by the need to enable and facilitate a better life for every Nigerian child, marked the 8th edition of its annual Children’s Day Fun fare with the theme “Celebrating Tomorrows’ Leaders” by treating the beneficiaries of the foundation as well as several other children who despite the harsh socio-economic situation in the country are determined to thrive in their various academic endeavours. CAL Foundation was founded by Funmi Iyanda – an award-winning producer, talk show host, journalist and activist.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Operating Officer, Sekinah Ayeyemi stated that the annual event is in line with the organisation’s mandate to promote, protect and preserve the rights and welfare of children in Nigeria.

We celebrate the wonderful children of our great nation every year through this event because we know that they are indeed the leaders of tomorrow and they are the future of this country. We believe that what we invest in them today would come around to transform us and this is why our foundation (CAL) is passionate about the development of children and the protection of their rights” Ayeyemi said.

This year’s edition of the Children’s Day event will forever be remembered by participants who were thrilled with several programmes including a live musical performance by HumbleSmith; several games and activities (Spelling Bee Competition, Quizzes, etc.), choreography, music & dance performances, motivational talks, comedy & jokes, photography session and so on.

Some of the schools which attended the event include TBT Foundation School, Shining Lords School, Trainers International school, Cornerstone Groups of Schools, El-Shaddai Nursery and Primary school, Noble Star School, Samfra School, Majolate Primary School.

In appreciation to Change-A-Life Foundation for organising the fun-packed children’s day event, Solomon Meshack, Proprietor, Elyon International School, commended the foundation for their show of affection and love to the children, stating that the children would forever remember this wonderful experience.

Finally, Ayeyemi appreciated all the sponsors of the event for their support in the successful execution of the children’s day celebration.

We really appreciate all the brands that have demonstrated their love for children by supporting this event; we say a big thank you to Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Sifax Group, Rite Foods Limited, Suntory Beverages makers of Ribena, Horlicks Nigeria, UAC Foods Limited, Indomie, NASCO Group, NutsAboutCakes, Grand Cereals Limited, Haansbro A&P Foods Limited, IDCL Printers and Chief Dr. Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi Foundation,” Ayeyemi said.

She finally called on other corporate institutions to support the annual event as a way of showing their love for children as well as in continuation of their social development activities.

