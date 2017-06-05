BellaNaija

Ariana Grande Gives an Outstanding Performance, Justin Beiber breaks Down & More from the One Love Manchester Concert

05.06.2017

From Ariana Grande‘s tearjerking cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow to Justin Beiber‘s moving performance. The artists that stood by Ariana were supportive, excellent and all about promoting one love.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert which held yesterday at the in Manchester, England. saw the likes of Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Liam Gallagher and more.

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Justin Beiber

Pharrell Williams

Miley Cyrus

Chris Martin

Mark Owen

Gary Barlow

Liam Gallagher

The concert was so emotional for the audience and even those at home. Each artist brought soul to the stage.

Watch the performances

Photo Credit: Getty Images

4 Comments on Ariana Grande Gives an Outstanding Performance, Justin Beiber breaks Down & More from the One Love Manchester Concert
  • B June 5, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    This is so sweet.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anon June 5, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Then came Liam! Mancunians will understand.

    What an amazing concert.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Miss Anoni Moss June 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    @Anon everyone knows Oasis are from Manchester and are happy that Liam did a surprise performance so not only “Mancunians will understand”

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Maria June 5, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Awesome performance!
    Meanwhile BN do you people have any update on that Obasanjo wedding that was not supposed to be held on a certain date in June? It crossed my mind today don’t ask…

    Love this! 1 Reply
