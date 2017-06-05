Ariana Grande Gives an Outstanding Performance, Justin Beiber breaks Down & More from the One Love Manchester Concert

From Ariana Grande‘s tearjerking cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow to Justin Beiber‘s moving performance. The artists that stood by Ariana were supportive, excellent and all about promoting one love.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert which held yesterday at the in Manchester, England. saw the likes of Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Liam Gallagher and more.

The concert was so emotional for the audience and even those at home. Each artist brought soul to the stage.

Watch the performances

Photo Credit: Getty Images