Phyno discusses Pia Mia Controversy in New Interview | BN TV

Indigenous rapper, Phyno was in the news just last week as american singer, Pia Mia was accused of jacking his song, “I’m A Fan” on which he featured Mr Eazi & Decarlo. In a recent chat with Olisa Adibua & Maria Okanrede of Beat 99.9FM, the rapper stated that he did not steal the song from anyone as he writes all his songs himself. He also disclosed that his team were handling the situation and he would give a full report of how everything went down when all is settled.

The “Pino Pino” crooner also revealed that he and YBNL boss Olamide are working towards another album following up their “2 Kings” album which dropped in 2015.

Watch the full video below:

