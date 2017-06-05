Personal Shopper Remi Fagbohun’s Story on Kemi Adetiba’s “King Women” is a Must Watch Story on how You DON’T Give Up

It’s that time of the week when a new episode of Kemi Adetiba and Accelerate TV‘s “King Women” is out and this week the inspiring series focuses on personal shopper and stylist Remi Fagbohun.

The story will have you in tears, but it is not a sob story. It is a story of perseverance and patience.

Kemi Adetiba says:

Did I forget to tell you the new episode of #KingWomen is now up and LIVE!!!! 🙌 And this one is FUEGO🔥 What is so intriguing about @remifagbohun’s story, is that we spent 6 hours interviewing her and STILL couldn’t get past her life story at age 21. She’s lived a lifetime in such a short time. This means we are going to have Remi come back to finish her story for season two. In the meantime, click the link in my bio and watch her INCREDIBLE story.

Remi Fagbohun says:

I remember the beginning of King Women…it was a thought shared over dinner in NYC between friends. Hearing what Kemi wanted to do… I knew it was time and agreed to do this before I knew who or what it would entail! This isn’t a sob story (though I’m crying a lot in this) but it’s a story of how you DON’T give up – EVER!!! And how you help others , the way you were helped whenever you can! ENJOY!!!

Watch below.

