BN Beauty: Get this Ankara Inspired Makeup Look by IamDodos

IamDodos is back with a new makeup tutorial out on how to achieve this ankara inspired look! She said;

Hello Guys, its been ages and I have missed being active on youtube. I decided to film this look which was inspired by this African Fabric known as ” Ankara” which I used as a head wrap. I hope you enjoy watching this super easy makeup tutorial. I am also using a couple of new products which I love and could not wait to share with you guys. XXX.

Watch

To see more makeup tutorials from IamDodos, click here and here.