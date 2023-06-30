Beauty
8 Game-Changing Makeup Hacks You Need to Know, Courtesy of Dodos
Elevate your makeup game to new heights with the ultimate guide from Dodos. Whether you’re a beginner or a beauty enthusiast, she’s got you covered.
Watch as she unveils expert tips, easy-to-perfect makeup techniques that’ll instantly elevate your game and must-have products to help you master makeup artistry.
She wrote on her page:
One thing about the internet is that you’ll see a lot of makeup hacks but only a handful really work and are practical. These are my favourite 8 game-changing makeup hacks that helped me level up my makeup game.
WATCH
