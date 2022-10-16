Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Dodos Uvieghara Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Inspired Scoop

Romeo Oriogun, Author of "Nomad" wins the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I felt like the world needed to see me & only BBNaija could give me that platform" - Chichi | Watch her #BNxBBNaija 7 Interview

Events Scoop

TECNO hosts the BBN Season 7 Level Up Housemates + Presented them Gifts

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 5 Beautiful Years of Love for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I've really grown from the house, to be honest" - Daniella | #BNxBNaija7

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Looked Incredibly Chic in Red at the Alexander McQueen SS23 Fashion Show

Music Scoop

Tems Nominated for 2022 MTV EMA Best New Artist

Inspired Scoop

Ibrahim Shamsuddin is leveraging a scholarly background & his own inventions to spread climate action awareness

Scoop

Friends Pay Tribute to Rico Swavey Following His Sad Passing

Scoop

Dodos Uvieghara Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Beauty content creator and entrepreneur, Dodos Uvieghara is gearing up for an all-new role—mum!

The melanin queen and her husband, Tolu Iteboje, have revealed they’re expecting their first child in a surprise Instagram post. “Coming soon… 🧸” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of herself and her hubby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in September 2019 at Marrakech, in Morocco

Congrats to the happy couple!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

We Should Pay Better Attention to Animal Cruelty in Nigeria

Here’s How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria

Glory Abah: Why I Watched This Year’s Big Brother Naija Show

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Meditation is Super Important for All
css.php