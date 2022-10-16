Congrats to the happy couple!
Scoop
Dodos Uvieghara Is Pregnant With Her First Child!
Beauty content creator and entrepreneur, Dodos Uvieghara is gearing up for an all-new role—mum!
The melanin queen and her husband, Tolu Iteboje, have revealed they’re expecting their first child in a surprise Instagram post. “Coming soon… 🧸” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of herself and her hubby.
The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in September 2019 at Marrakech, in Morocco