Catch Up on Episodes 4 & 5 of the “Worth Reading Podcast" Here on BN

Sola Sobowale Breaks Down Her Role as Awarun in "Anikulapo" | Watch

Dodos Uvieghara Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Romeo Oriogun, Author of "Nomad" wins the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature

"I felt like the world needed to see me & only BBNaija could give me that platform" - Chichi | Watch her #BNxBBNaija 7 Interview

TECNO hosts the BBN Season 7 Level Up Housemates + Presented them Gifts

It’s 5 Beautiful Years of Love for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

"I've really grown from the house, to be honest" - Daniella | #BNxBNaija7

Tiwa Savage Looked Incredibly Chic in Red at the Alexander McQueen SS23 Fashion Show

Tems Nominated for 2022 MTV EMA Best New Artist

7 hours ago

Tobi and Seyi are back with two amazing episodes of the “Worth Reading Podcast.”

Missed the previous episodes? Catch up here.

In this episode 4 tagged “Leaving The Tarmac,” Tobi and Seyi share their thoughts, excitement and nuggets from Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s account of building one of the leading banks in Africa. Faced with daunting challenges and odds, Aig’s audacity and resilience as evident in this book would inspire you to dream big. And of course, our hot take would likely convince you to grab a copy of the book.

What does it mean to be Nigerian? What does it mean to hail from the most populous black nation in the world? Twenty-four of the finest Nigerian writers attempt to capture this from varied angles in this complex portrait— the beautiful chaos of a country we love so dearly.

Episode 5 tagged “Independence Day Special: Of This Our Country”, is special for obvious reasons. It is sombre, bittersweet as Tobi and Seyi reflect on the beauty and blights “Of This Our Country.”

Listen:

Listen via other platforms here.

