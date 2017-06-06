Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Heidi Klum & More attend the 2017 CFDA Awards | See Full List of Winners

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards otherwise known as the Oscars of the fashion world took place in the early hours of the morning at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, was hosted by actor and comedian Seth
Meyers, who previously hosted the award ceremony in June 2012.
Notable designer Diane Von Furstenberg, the chairwoman of the CFDA, said in a statement: “I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host.” She added that Meyers‘ “charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive.”
There were other notable award presenters including Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, as well as Jon Bon Jovi’s giving the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change to his “good friend”, designer Kenneth Cole.
Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger were some of the famous faces that graced the glittery event. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls were a few of the top supermodels present.
Check out the attendees
See the full list of winners.
Menswear Designer of the Year:
WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Robert Geller
Thom Browne
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Accessory Designer of the Year:
WINNER: Stuart Vevers for Coach
Irene Neuwirth
Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
Paul Andrew
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent:
Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
Gabriela Hearst
WINNER: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Joseph Altuzarra
WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Marc Jacobs
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Owens
International Award: Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga
The Founder’s Award: Pat McGrath
Board of Directors’ Tribute: Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe
Fashion Icon Award: Franca Sozzani, Italian Vogue editor-chief, posthumous
Photo Credit: GettyImages | Ray Tamarra, Dimitrios Kambouris