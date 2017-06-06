Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Heidi Klum & More attend the 2017 CFDA Awards | See Full List of Winners

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards otherwise known as the Oscars of the fashion world took place in the early hours of the morning at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, in partnership with Swarovski for the sixteenth year, was hosted by actor and comedian Seth

Meyers, who previously hosted the award ceremony in June 2012.

Notable designer Diane Von Furstenberg, the chairwoman of the CFDA, said in a statement: “I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host.” She added that Meyers‘ “charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive.”

There were other notable award presenters including Karen Elson and Amber Valletta, as well as Jon Bon Jovi’s giving the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change to his “good friend”, designer Kenneth Cole.

Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Heidi Klum, Diane Kruger were some of the famous faces that graced the glittery event. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls were a few of the top supermodels present.

Check out the attendees

See the full list of winners.

Menswear Designer of the Year:

WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Robert Geller

Thom Browne

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

Accessory Designer of the Year:

WINNER: Stuart Vevers for Coach

Irene Neuwirth

Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Paul Andrew

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent:

Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection

Gabriela Hearst

WINNER: Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Joseph Altuzarra

WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Marc Jacobs

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Kenneth Cole

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Rick Owens

International Award: Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga

The Founder’s Award: Pat McGrath

Board of Directors’ Tribute: Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe

Fashion Icon Award: Franca Sozzani, Italian Vogue editor-chief, posthumous

Photo Credit: GettyImages | Ray Tamarra, Dimitrios Kambouris