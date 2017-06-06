Naturalistas Rock! See Highlights from the Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute’s Natural Hair Workshop

It was an exciting time for ‘Naturalistas’ in Lagos on Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at the Natural Hair Workshop hosted by the Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute.

Nigeria’s first and largest hair institute, Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute hosted another edition of its Natural Hair workshop with ‘Naturalistas’ in attendance. This event featured a general discuss on Natural hair trends, how to care for it, maintenance and the politics of wearing natural hair in the workplace. In addition to this was a Q & A session where guests had the opportunity to ask the Institute’s lead Trichologist questions that border around how to take care of their natural hair. This session was a major eye-opener for guests present on appropriate Natural Hair care regime.

The workshop was created by the Institute to further live up to its vision of empowering individuals through education and knowledge sharing. It is a platform designed to support Nigerian women who choose to wear their natural hair, to meet other fellow ‘Naturalistas’, to commune and support one another on this journey of natural hair.

“The Nigerian Kinky natural hair is beautiful when it is well taken care of. On the flip side, it can be difficult to manage when you do not know what to do. Creating a platform for women to share their natural hair stories as well as gain knowledge from hair experts can make a huge difference in ensuring that this natural hair journey is smooth and enjoyable” said Anita Anosike, Brand Manager of Natures Gentle Touch.

There will be an upcoming edition in the nearest future which will be open to more Nigerian women outside Lagos who are natural, transitioning to natural, and those with chemically-treated hair that are considering a journey into natural tresses.

The event ended with ended with a networking session.

————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content