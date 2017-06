South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha was simply a vision to behold for the Verve Clicquot Polo Classic which held at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, New York.

Being a former holder of the best-dressed title at last year’s Polo event, it is no surprise that she brought her A-game to New York as this year’s host.

The gorgeous actress was clad in a beautiful floral dress by South African designer Vanessa Gounden and sun shades by Theirry Lasry.

Photo Credit: Nomzamo Mbatha