Ghanaian Broadcaster Anita Erskine features in Australian #CelebratingWomen Campaign

05.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Ace Pan African broadcaster, Anita Erskine has just been identified and celebrated in Australia, in a campaign specially designed to highlight outstanding women around the world.

In a series of tweets published from both the twitter handles @kristinferguson and @CelebratingWomDr Kristin Ferguson, a board member Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC Australia and an ardent women’s advocate, described the facets of Anita, which allows for her inclusion in the Celebrating Women campaign.

It is no secret that Anita Erskine is deeply passionate about Women’s issues and has consistently proven her commitment to lending her voice and personality to initiatives designed to support women’s groups, international agencies and recently became part of Starr 103.5FM‘s Starr Woman Project.

