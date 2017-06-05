Ghanaian Broadcaster Anita Erskine features in Australian #CelebratingWomen Campaign

Ace Pan African broadcaster, Anita Erskine has just been identified and celebrated in Australia, in a campaign specially designed to highlight outstanding women around the world.

In a series of tweets published from both the twitter handles @kristinferguson and @CelebratingWom, Dr Kristin Ferguson, a board member Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC Australia and an ardent women’s advocate, described the facets of Anita, which allows for her inclusion in the Celebrating Women campaign.

This is Anita (@theanitaerskine). Anita has an insatiable desire to see women advance beyond their wildest imagination #CelebratingWomen pic.twitter.com/dgEitiGQZe — Dr Kirstin Ferguson (@kirstinferguson) June 4, 2017

It is no secret that Anita Erskine is deeply passionate about Women’s issues and has consistently proven her commitment to lending her voice and personality to initiatives designed to support women’s groups, international agencies and recently became part of Starr 103.5FM‘s Starr Woman Project.

For more on the #CelebratingWomen campaign, click here.