Aww… Dabota Lawson & her Daughter make their First Official Public Appearance Together

05.06.2017

This is all shades of cute!
Beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson launched her store over the weekend as she also marked her birthday and she used the store launch as an opportunity to make the first official public appearance of her daughter.

Rumours of Dabota Lawson welcoming a baby girl surfaced in October 2016 and the former beauty queen confirmed it with a throwback photo of her pregnancy at 9 months. Since then, she has been very private about her personal life with fans only getting glimpses of her daughter on Snapchat.

Over the weekend, however, Dabota Lawson and her daughter were spotted at the store launch mingling with guests.

Too cute!

Photo Credit: Insigna Media for BellaNaija

6 Comments on Aww… Dabota Lawson & her Daughter make their First Official Public Appearance Together
  • Bissy June 5, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    What’s too cute,BN ?

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Osa June 5, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      I wonder. Maybe the baby’s dress

      Love this! 6
    • word June 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      As we cant see the baby’s face, the head-band and socks, i guess

      Love this! 7
    • Pink June 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      The back of the baby’s head.

      Love this! 0
  • Lere June 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    @Bissy the baby”s back

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ese June 5, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    BN can famz shaaaaa

    Love this! 3 Reply
