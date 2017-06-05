Will you Give Up Jollof Rice and Plantain Forever for N5 Million?

So, this is trending on our Instagram page and we decided to share.

Will you leave Jollof Rice and Plantain for life to get N5 million instantly?

Here are some of the responses from some BN Team members:

For N5 million? No way! I can leave Jollof Rice but not plantain. What will I spend the money on?

The money is too small. I can’t.

I’m so taking it. I can even delete the Jollof Rice and Plantain I’ve eaten before.

Yes, I’ll take the money.

For what? I’m not taking it.

I’ll take the money and hide to eat Jollof Rice and Plantain. That money will do a lot in my life.

Yes, I’ll take the money. If it were Yam or Amala I’d reject the money.

BellaNaijarians, what will you do? Before you answer, behold what you are giving up: