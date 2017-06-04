Beauty Entrepreneur Dabota Lawson Launches New Store to Celebrate her Birthday

Congratulations are in order to Beauty Entrepreneur Dabota Lawson, who is the CEO of Dabota Cosmetics as she opened up a new store, for her cosmetics line to celebrate her birthday yesterday.
Media personality and best-selling author Toke Makinwa alongside extraordinaire stylist Swanky Jerry and Dabota’s family among others were at the store opening.
See photos below
Nice.. Congrats! I luv her happy lipstick and bronzer. Pls someone should tell her to try and open a shop in Abuja.
Toke toke. HAHAH. Whoever gift you that Birkin didn’t try. Fake girl. I hope the person didn’t pay full price o. Magas evereywhere
If Swanky Jerry gave a masterclass in social climbing, honestly I’d probably consider going
Yup he is following the ladder frealz 🐑
Bad mouth! @Jo! 😂😂
Toke and her hustling…2 months ago she used style to beg for Birkin on her vlog and it so happened that a philanthropist gifted her one. Conveniently so. This girl is so materialistic I don’t know who will marry her sha with her keeping up with the Joneses mentality.. To be driven is different from being vain and materialistic. I don’t think men are as intimidated by driven successful women as they are of vain and materialistic women. It baffles me that her measure of her becoming and growth and success is around material things like Rolex and birkins. Maje is a pig but he dodged a bullet with this madam se ka ri mi
dabota needs to dump those lenses and the bleaching. she looked muc better when she was natural