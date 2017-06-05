Pepper Dem Gang! See Photos of Ebube Nwagbo & Mercy Johnson Okojie in Benin

Fashion forward Nollywood divas, Ebube Nwagbo, and Mercy Johnson Okojie looked stunning as they anchored Benin’s edition of the biggest music show in Nigeria, GloMegaMusicTour.

The beautiful Ebube Nwagbo was clad in a pretty outfit by KGsignatures. She wore a clean white blouse, paired with white culottes, and contrasting nude pumps to give a minimal monochrome look.

Pretty Mercy Johnson also looked fabulous as a hot mama of 3. She wore a switched up cold shoulder little black dress with a mix of ankara fabric. The dress from Jazzeffect Design snugged her waistline and suited her hour glass figure perfectly well. Mercy finished off the look with a pair of purple sandals to match.

Credits

KGsignatures | @Kgsignatures

Jazzeffect Design | @jazzeffectdesign