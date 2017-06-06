Highlights of Heineken #ChampiontheMatch VVIP UEFA Champions League Experience

Heineken, in its tradition, treated fans to a sensational match night as the 2016/2017 edition of the UEFA Champions League came to a close with Real Madrid beating Juventus to lift the trophy.

Real Madrid took the Champions League title for a record 12th time after defeating Italian side, Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff, Wales.

The premium beer brand treated guests to a VVIP UCL Experience in an exclusive and relaxing atmosphere in Port Harcourt at Higi Haga Bar, Trans Amadi, and Bay Lounge, Lekki in Lagos.

The experience continued with an after-party featuring exciting performances by artiste, Burna Boy, Superstar DJs, Big N and Neptune.

