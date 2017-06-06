Thinking of the Perfect Ramadan Gift? So Fresh is Offering Amazing Deals on Fruit Baskets, Platters & Packs

Are you looking for that perfect gift for your boss, bae or bestie this Ramadan?
So Fresh, Nigeria’s premium food hub for a wide range of fresh, nutritious and healthy meals has these amazing deals on their farm fresh, juicy FRUIT BASKETS, fruit platters, salads & fruit packs!
Fruit Baskets
Buy 3 or more fresh fruit baskets delivered to you fresh! & get a FREE Smoothie
Buy 5 or more fresh fruit baskets and get 10% discount OFF + 1 Fruit Cup on every 5 baskets
Fruit Platters
Buy 2 or more fruit platter and get 10% discount OFF
* Bulk corporate discounts also available for companies
Please visit our website www.sofreshng.com or pop into any of our locations
92 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
71 Opebi Rad, Ikeja
…to enjoy these amazing deals or for more details
Follow /like us @sofreshng on our social media platforms:
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sofreshng
Twitter https://twitter.com/sofreshng
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sofreshng
You can also reach us via the following means:
Website: www.sofreshng.com
Tel: 08021815000
Email: ordersatsofresh@gmail.com
——————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content