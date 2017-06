Veteran entertainer Charles “Charly Boy” Oputa is calling on Nigerian youths to get their priorities right and not be docile while things go wrong.

In two Instagram posts on Tuesday, Charly Boy lamented the worship of money above the virtues of honesty and integrity.

