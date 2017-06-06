The President is Recuperating Fast – Aisha Buhari

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has arrived Nigeria from United Kingdom following her visit to her husband President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical leave in London.

Aisha Buhari, who arrived at about 4.30am on Tuesday, thanked the Acting President Professor Yemi Osibanjo for his loyalty to her husband and his commitment to pursuing the agenda of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The President’s wife also conveyed the appreciation of her husband to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast.

Aisha Buhari left Nigeria one week ago to spend time with the president.