Nigerians Talk Preparing for JAMB in a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series | WATCH

Zikoko launched a video series where young Nigerians speak on their everyday experiences and reactions to the world around them.
In this episode, Zikoko sits down with a few young people as they talk preparing for JAMB.
Watch
Inspired!
28.06.2017
