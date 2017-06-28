BellaNaija

Inspired!

Nigerians Talk Preparing for JAMB in a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series | WATCH

28.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Zikoko launched a video series where young Nigerians speak on their everyday experiences and reactions to the world around them.

In this episode, Zikoko sits down with a few young people as they talk preparing for JAMB.

Watch

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: BN TV

css.php
MENU BellaNaija