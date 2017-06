Nigerian music legend and activist Onyeka Onwenu in a recent chat with Hip TV revealed her disappointment at the manner ladies portray themselves in music videos today. The singer expressed her disdain at the manner at which ladies today allow themselves to be paraded on TV in sultry apparels. She however expressed hope that as today’s artistes grow older, they will experience a change which will transform their lifestyle and their music.

Watch the video below:

I hate what women are doing to themselves – Onyeka Onwenu. A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:41am PDT