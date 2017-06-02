BellaNaija

Nigerians react to Dammy Krane’s Arrest

02.06.2017 at By 10 Comments

We reported earlier that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Theft. A lot of people have taken to social media to express their opinions on the issue including OAP Dotun.

See screenshots below:

BellaNaija - Nigerians react to Dammy Krane's ArrestBellaNaija - Nigerians react to Dammy Krane's ArrestBellaNaija - Nigerians react to Dammy Krane's Arrest

  • gokay June 3, 2017 at 12:01 am

    OH! someone tell me this not the GRANDTHEFT AUTO for real. He’s surely breaking out soon i presume.

    • Jesse June 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

      But what happens to his reputation, bad publicity!
      Celebs run away from theft, cus d media will kill u.

    • Osa June 3, 2017 at 1:10 am

      I’m sorry to whoever’s sensibilities might be offended, but background and pedigree have a lot to do with issues like this.

      The fact that they feel the need to flaunt their belongings on social media is a major factor making them do fraud.. Who takes a video of themselves in a private jet, eating from some cheap food pack, and licking their fingers?

      Most people who feel compelled to show off wealth on social media or even in real life must have grown up under terribly deprived circumstances.

  • Ajala & Foodie June 3, 2017 at 12:15 am

    #pepperdemgang…. see what you done.

  • nene June 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

    hanging out with saucekid didn’t help him. work hard and smart, and say no to quick money and bad company.

  • Hawt Talk With Tosan June 3, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Peer and social media pressure is real! Contentment is bliss I tell you.

  • Onyinyechukwu June 3, 2017 at 2:28 am

    ..sooooo..this thing no resemble publicity stunt for una eyes?..unto the album Abi na single Wey Baba wan/don drop…
    Why him no carry dat “board” Wey dem dey use snap mugshots na?..Hian!
    I dey wait…still on still,if na true,then congrats to him.

    • Osa June 3, 2017 at 3:52 am

      @Onyiye, Publicity stunts are not done to tarnish credibilty, image ofrfinancial morals.

      This is not a publicity stunt. If for instance he had been in a fight with someone or released nudes of himself or photo where he was seemingly drunk, that would be a publicity stunt.

      Unfortunately the jerk is still making mouth.

    • Luxury June 3, 2017 at 4:19 am

      I feel you Jo you be intelligent observer them for show the picture evidence , we nigeriance to they quick conclude self,

  • Ottawa Queen June 3, 2017 at 4:09 am

    I hope the other Naija artists involved in such activities will mellow down after hearing about Dammy Krane. Smh! How people use their own hands to ruin their lives and destinies. It’s crazy.

