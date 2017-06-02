Nigerians react to Dammy Krane’s Arrest

We reported earlier that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Theft. A lot of people have taken to social media to express their opinions on the issue including OAP Dotun.
See screenshots below:
Inspired!
02.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 10 Comments
We reported earlier that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Theft. A lot of people have taken to social media to express their opinions on the issue including OAP Dotun.
See screenshots below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
OH! someone tell me this not the GRANDTHEFT AUTO for real. He’s surely breaking out soon i presume.
But what happens to his reputation, bad publicity!
Celebs run away from theft, cus d media will kill u.
I’m sorry to whoever’s sensibilities might be offended, but background and pedigree have a lot to do with issues like this.
The fact that they feel the need to flaunt their belongings on social media is a major factor making them do fraud.. Who takes a video of themselves in a private jet, eating from some cheap food pack, and licking their fingers?
Most people who feel compelled to show off wealth on social media or even in real life must have grown up under terribly deprived circumstances.
#pepperdemgang…. see what you done.
hanging out with saucekid didn’t help him. work hard and smart, and say no to quick money and bad company.
Peer and social media pressure is real! Contentment is bliss I tell you.
..sooooo..this thing no resemble publicity stunt for una eyes?..unto the album Abi na single Wey Baba wan/don drop…
Why him no carry dat “board” Wey dem dey use snap mugshots na?..Hian!
I dey wait…still on still,if na true,then congrats to him.
@Onyiye, Publicity stunts are not done to tarnish credibilty, image ofrfinancial morals.
This is not a publicity stunt. If for instance he had been in a fight with someone or released nudes of himself or photo where he was seemingly drunk, that would be a publicity stunt.
Unfortunately the jerk is still making mouth.
I feel you Jo you be intelligent observer them for show the picture evidence , we nigeriance to they quick conclude self,
I hope the other Naija artists involved in such activities will mellow down after hearing about Dammy Krane. Smh! How people use their own hands to ruin their lives and destinies. It’s crazy.