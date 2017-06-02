“In weird situations like this you start to see who is with you…” – Dammy Krane reacts to News of his Arrest

Just hours after news of his arrest in the United States surfaced, singer Dammy Krane has taken to his Twitter account to react to the news.
His reaction isn’t a denial or confirmation, all he does is to promise to share the true details in a new song.
According to him, it’s in situations like this that people get to know who stands with them and those that stand against them.
See his tweets below.
What is “in weird situations like this you start to see who is with you”?
If you indeed did some fraudulent things using other peoples identity you’ve hurt, cheated, and stolen what someone has worked for. I certainly don’t support people that have taken and cheated from other people. Always try to put yourself in other peoples shoes.
Anyway, he is innocent until proven guilty so lets wait and see.
Wohooo first to comment………just joking! What time is it in America by the way, are they not like 6 to 7 hours behind?………Its 12.20am now
Depends on the state in America na. Haba!
Ki lon so gan??, stfu jor!. When u’re caught, u shut ur dirty trap like a G, do ur time and at the same time concentrate on not dropping the soap. This one has no G code at all, will get stabbed easily in prison instead of begging for love and prayers he’s ranting
Lmaooo
Ma da loun. Olofo oshi.
Thats if he will get to drop the so called next song. He should pray to get let off with a light sentence and not the 10 yr sentence that this crime attracts.
Say baba.he said understanding is like a three-edged sword . your own, my own and the truth.
I pray we don’t get caught.
Amin o!
Instead of you people to pray this isn’t true,throwing more insults,please go and resT your mouths,joor
Errrrr I thought he was arrested? How’s he able to reach the internet? Or am I lost in this breaking news? Has he been released?
Released on bail probably