Dencia shares Word of Advice to American Immigrants

Cameroonian singer and fashion designer, Dencia today took to her Instagram page to advice immigrants who are having a hard time settling in the United States. She wrote:

As an immigrant,I appreciate more than the average American.My life story is a continuation of the Great American Dream.

If I have the opportunity to speak to a young immigrant girl that just arrived to the U.S,the advice I would have for her would be,don’t settle 4 less,don’t give up on that dream u had as a young child or teenager.there are opportunities out there,know that you aren’t the only immigrant or the last to come to this country. Lots of immigrants that have come before you and have succeeded,u too can.Never let anyone tell u that u can’t.

It’s hard,it’s hard,I’m still working,working extremely hard,fighting but I believe in wining so I am a winner.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iamdencia