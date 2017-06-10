“People talk about mad people a lot in jokes, but I decided to act it out” – Akpororo

Comedian Apkororo (real name Jephthah Bowoto) in an interview with Nigerian Tribune disclosed that he entered the comedy industry with one strategy – to act the madness that other comedians talk about.

When asked about his “crazy persona,” he said:

It is my own style. I figured that if you are coming into the industry you need to bring something new. Like you said, some comedians sing, dance and even act drunk. I know I can dance and sing, but I wanted to stand out, so I introduced something. People talk about mad people a lot in jokes, but I decided to act it out. It is my strategy and I want to thank God for what He has done.