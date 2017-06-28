BellaNaija

Inspired!

Do we Have a Soulmate? Watch a New Episode of Dolapo Sijuwade’s “So You Wanna Get Married?”

28.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Do we have a soulmate?

Dolapo Sijuwade teams up with Tomiwa Kukoyi, Adeolu Adefarasin and George to talk about soulmates and more on a new episode of “So You Wanna Get Married“.

Watch below.

Comment  0

Tagged With: , Filed Under: News

css.php
MENU BellaNaija