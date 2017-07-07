BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Video: Jinmi Abduls feat. Mayorkun – Scum

07.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Following the success of his debut extended play JOLAGJinmi Abduls releases a very entertaining video for “Scum” featuring DMW act Mayorkun. The video was directed by TG Omori.

Hit Play below!

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music

css.php
MENU BellaNaija