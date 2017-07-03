Learn how to make a Tiered Gathered Skirt for kids by Stitched with Nedoux on BN TV

Trying to save money? Learn how to make a tiered gathered skirt for your baby girl by seamstress vlogger Stitched with Nedoux.

The tiered skirt is of 2 layers of gathered fabric stitched together. The top tier has gathers created with an elastic tape and the bottom tier has gathers created by first stitching and then scrunching up the fabric.

No need to restrict yourself to just Ankara, you can use other types of fabrics to achieve this look and you can also make a bigger version for yourself using the same steps.

Watch

