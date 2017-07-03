“It took 15 years to get here and I am still working” – Tokyo James on Aim Higher Africa Ignite Series

While studying Mathematics at Queen Mary University in London, Tokyo James began his creative career as a young fashion stylist in London, working for various international publications, as well as directing digital campaigns for brands such as Brioni, Issey Miyake and Puma Black Label.

Today he is the mind behind the iconic Tokyo James brand, a British Nigerian Menswear brand born in Lagos with a strong reputation of providing modern men who want simplicity with an edge.

Tokyo James shares his entrepreneurial journey which took him over 15 years to build in this episode of the Aim Higher Africa Ignite Series.

Watch below

