The 9th Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Has Begun| See The 20 Semi-Finalists

The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has selected 20 designers from 13 countries as its 2022 semi-finalists, including Nigerian menswear brand Tokyo James led by Iniye Tokyo James.

The luxury conglomerate states that 1,900 entries came in for the 2022 edition of the coveted fashion prize, with semi-finalists representing Belgium, Canada, China, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US, and Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LVMHPrize (@lvmhprize)

In Paris, on March 4th and 5th, 20 finalists will showcase their collections- womenswear, menswear, and genderless designs. This year’s LVMH Prize will again be announced digitally on the LVMH Prize website by an international judging panel.

According to the Director and Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton, Delphine Arnault:

The twenty semi-finalists are driven by an optimistic and innovative vision. They all place eco-responsibility at the heart of their creative approach with the use of recycled materials, upcycling, etc. They are also very keen on integrating a more ethical production system, while someplace the spotlight on local and traditional know-how. The fluidity of womenswear and menswear is another key feature of this edition. I am also very pleased to welcome new and inspiring personalities who will be joining our prestigious Committee of Experts this year: Camille Charrière, Eva Chen, Ben Cobb, Pierre A. M’Pelé, Mel Ottenberg, Julia Sarr-Jamois, Cindy Sherman and Eugénie Trochu. I would like to warmly thank all of our Experts who contribute each year to making the LVMH Prize a benchmark for young designers. All this promises an exceptional 2022 edition

The winner of the LVMH Prize will receive a €300,000 prize and a year-long mentorship from a dedicated LVMH team. As for the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, it will award a young designer 150,000 euros and mentoring. In addition, the prize will also present three students graduating from fashion schools in 2022 with 10,000 euros and the opportunity to join the design studio of one of the group’s houses for one year. They can apply on the brand’s website until March 15.

List of Brands Selected for The Semi-Final of The 2022 LVMH Prize

Airei by Drew Curry, US, menswear

Amesh by Amesh Wijesekera, Sri Lanka, genderless collections

Ashlyn by Ashlynn Park, South Korea, womenswear

Bluemarble by Anthony Alvarez, France, menswear

Chenpeng by Peng Chen, China, genderless collections

Erl by Eli Russell Linnetz, US, womenswear, menswear and genderless collections

Goomheo by Goom Heo, South Korea, menswear and genderless collections

Knwls by Charlotte Knowles, UK and Alexandre Arsenault, Canada, womenswear

Maximilian by Maximilian Davis, United Kingdom, womenswear and menswear

Meryll Rogge, Belgium, womenswear and genderless collections

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Italy, genderless collections

Palomo Spain by Alejandro Gòmez Palomo, Spain, genderless collections

Paula Canova del Vas, Spain, womenswear

Róisín Pierce, Ireland, womenswear

RyunosukeOkazaki by Ryunosuke Okazaki, Japan, genderless collections

S.S. Daley by Steven Stokey Daley, UK, menswear

Tokyo James by Iniye Tokyo James, Nigeria, menswear

Weinsanto by Victor Brunstein Weinsanto, France, womenswear

Winnie New York by Idris Balogun, US, menswear

Yueqi Qi, China, genderless collections

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle