Style
The 9th Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Has Begun| See The 20 Semi-Finalists
The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has selected 20 designers from 13 countries as its 2022 semi-finalists, including Nigerian menswear brand Tokyo James led by Iniye Tokyo James.
The luxury conglomerate states that 1,900 entries came in for the 2022 edition of the coveted fashion prize, with semi-finalists representing Belgium, Canada, China, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US, and Sri Lanka.
View this post on Instagram
In Paris, on March 4th and 5th, 20 finalists will showcase their collections- womenswear, menswear, and genderless designs. This year’s LVMH Prize will again be announced digitally on the LVMH Prize website by an international judging panel.
According to the Director and Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton, Delphine Arnault:
The twenty semi-finalists are driven by an optimistic and innovative vision. They all place eco-responsibility at the heart of their creative approach with the use of recycled materials, upcycling, etc.
They are also very keen on integrating a more ethical production system, while someplace the spotlight on local and traditional know-how. The fluidity of womenswear and menswear is another key feature of this edition.
I am also very pleased to welcome new and inspiring personalities who will be joining our prestigious Committee of Experts this year: Camille Charrière, Eva Chen, Ben Cobb, Pierre A. M’Pelé, Mel Ottenberg, Julia Sarr-Jamois, Cindy Sherman and Eugénie Trochu. I would like to warmly thank all of our Experts who contribute each year to making the LVMH Prize a benchmark for young designers. All this promises an exceptional 2022 edition
The winner of the LVMH Prize will receive a €300,000 prize and a year-long mentorship from a dedicated LVMH team. As for the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, it will award a young designer 150,000 euros and mentoring. In addition, the prize will also present three students graduating from fashion schools in 2022 with 10,000 euros and the opportunity to join the design studio of one of the group’s houses for one year. They can apply on the brand’s website until March 15.
List of Brands Selected for The Semi-Final of The 2022 LVMH Prize
Airei by Drew Curry, US, menswear
Amesh by Amesh Wijesekera, Sri Lanka, genderless collections
Ashlyn by Ashlynn Park, South Korea, womenswear
Bluemarble by Anthony Alvarez, France, menswear
Chenpeng by Peng Chen, China, genderless collections
Erl by Eli Russell Linnetz, US, womenswear, menswear and genderless collections
Goomheo by Goom Heo, South Korea, menswear and genderless collections
Knwls by Charlotte Knowles, UK and Alexandre Arsenault, Canada, womenswear
Maximilian by Maximilian Davis, United Kingdom, womenswear and menswear
Meryll Rogge, Belgium, womenswear and genderless collections
Niccolò Pasqualetti, Italy, genderless collections
Palomo Spain by Alejandro Gòmez Palomo, Spain, genderless collections
Paula Canova del Vas, Spain, womenswear
Róisín Pierce, Ireland, womenswear
RyunosukeOkazaki by Ryunosuke Okazaki, Japan, genderless collections
S.S. Daley by Steven Stokey Daley, UK, menswear
Tokyo James by Iniye Tokyo James, Nigeria, menswear
Weinsanto by Victor Brunstein Weinsanto, France, womenswear
Winnie New York by Idris Balogun, US, menswear
Yueqi Qi, China, genderless collections