Connect with us

Style

See the Eight Menswear Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Style

This Arewa Inspired Jewellery Collection by NYINI Luxury x Mina Stones is Worth Your Attention

Style

See How BellaStylistas are Rocking Vacation Outfits this Season on #BellaStylista :Issue 169

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Super-Chic & Smart to Work | Issue 98

Style

LFW Archives: BellaNaija Style Looks Back at Lagos Fashion Week Through The Years

Style

#BNStyleLFW21: Get Ready For Orange Culture's Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation

Style

We are Obsessing Over Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Hair & Makeup On SCHICK Magazine’s New Cover

Style

Need Everyday Outfit Inspo? Check Out Asiyami's Chic Week in Style

Style

Symbols of Authority draws inspiration from Queen Idia for its New Jewellery Collection

Movies & TV Style

12 Times Steve Harvey Showed Off His Impeccable Style Game

Style

See the Eight Menswear Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Published

4 hours ago

 on

After a season of fashion week held literarily in our homes, sheltering in place with loved ones, at least for the luckiest, draconian restrictions set up by the government to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has been lifted, and fashion will once again have its day under the sun. Case in point, Lagos Fashion Week is upon us. After spending last weekend in Ghana for the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, the fashion caravan has arrived in Lagos for LFW.

This year is particularly significant for the now decade-old fashion event as this will be its tenth show. The theme for this season is #TheFutureStartsNow, which is very much on-trend with the global conversations about the future of fashion. The shows this year will feature an array of LFW staple designers; ATAFO, Orange Culture, Emmy Kasbit, and some designers showing for the first time like rising brand VicNate.

For some seasons now, menswear designers have consistently stolen the show, making major statements on the runway, like Orange Culture and Ugo Monye in 2019. So they don’t hit you by surprise this weekend, our editors have put together a list of menswear designers that you should be on the lookout for.

Below, see the menswear designers to look at for during fashion week this weekend:

TJ Who

Known for its intricate prints and oriental inspiration, TJ Who has presented itself as a force in Nigerian fashion. Already the likes of Burna Boy are rocking pieces from the brand.

Orange Culture

The Nigerian androgynous brand Orange Culture has calved a niche for itself with a cult following that includes the likes of Rita Dominic and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. In 2019, it was part of the lineup for New York Fashion Week.

Tokyo James

The London-based brand Tokyo James has been pushing the sartorial boundaries of menswear for years, naming fashion nerds like Lewis Hamilton and Patoranking as fans. Its most recent collection features a two-piece gold cord lace set. Yes, that very one Burna Boy wore giving a tour of his house for Architectural Digest recently.

Lagos Space Programme

Lagos Space Programme draws heavily from its Nigerian roots. The designers use everything from tie and dye to wool in the creation of ethereal pieces, pushing as CNN opined “a genderless Nigerian fashion to the world.”

Emmy Kasbit

Emmy Kasbit is the brand that cut its teeth rethinking how aso-oke can be utilised in the Nigerian fashion space. He took the fabric from head and waist wraps to tuxedoes in bright colourways that Flavour is obsessed with.

JZO

JZO is a sharp rising Nigerian brand catering to the many men who are looking for new ways to think of the classic menswear staple- the suit. The last collection from the brand included among other things split trousers and crop tuxedoes.

Bloke

Bloke is known for its artsy experimentations with tie and dye in its pieces, producing different iterations of patterns. The brand has been a champion of local artisans, enlisting them in the creation of its pieces.

BellaNaija Style will be live at Lagos Fashion Week 2021. Stay updated with the best coverage across our platforms www.bellanaijastyle.com and on Instagram #BNStylelfw21.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Mariam Omoyele is a Creative in The Superlative

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time
css.php