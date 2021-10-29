See the Eight Menswear Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

After a season of fashion week held literarily in our homes, sheltering in place with loved ones, at least for the luckiest, draconian restrictions set up by the government to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has been lifted, and fashion will once again have its day under the sun. Case in point, Lagos Fashion Week is upon us. After spending last weekend in Ghana for the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, the fashion caravan has arrived in Lagos for LFW.

This year is particularly significant for the now decade-old fashion event as this will be its tenth show. The theme for this season is #TheFutureStartsNow, which is very much on-trend with the global conversations about the future of fashion. The shows this year will feature an array of LFW staple designers; ATAFO, Orange Culture, Emmy Kasbit, and some designers showing for the first time like rising brand VicNate.

For some seasons now, menswear designers have consistently stolen the show, making major statements on the runway, like Orange Culture and Ugo Monye in 2019. So they don’t hit you by surprise this weekend, our editors have put together a list of menswear designers that you should be on the lookout for.

Below, see the menswear designers to look at for during fashion week this weekend:

TJ Who

Known for its intricate prints and oriental inspiration, TJ Who has presented itself as a force in Nigerian fashion. Already the likes of Burna Boy are rocking pieces from the brand.

Orange Culture

The Nigerian androgynous brand Orange Culture has calved a niche for itself with a cult following that includes the likes of Rita Dominic and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. In 2019, it was part of the lineup for New York Fashion Week.

Tokyo James

The London-based brand Tokyo James has been pushing the sartorial boundaries of menswear for years, naming fashion nerds like Lewis Hamilton and Patoranking as fans. Its most recent collection features a two-piece gold cord lace set. Yes, that very one Burna Boy wore giving a tour of his house for Architectural Digest recently.

Lagos Space Programme

Lagos Space Programme draws heavily from its Nigerian roots. The designers use everything from tie and dye to wool in the creation of ethereal pieces, pushing as CNN opined “a genderless Nigerian fashion to the world.”

Emmy Kasbit

Emmy Kasbit is the brand that cut its teeth rethinking how aso-oke can be utilised in the Nigerian fashion space. He took the fabric from head and waist wraps to tuxedoes in bright colourways that Flavour is obsessed with.

JZO

JZO is a sharp rising Nigerian brand catering to the many men who are looking for new ways to think of the classic menswear staple- the suit. The last collection from the brand included among other things split trousers and crop tuxedoes.

Bloke

Bloke is known for its artsy experimentations with tie and dye in its pieces, producing different iterations of patterns. The brand has been a champion of local artisans, enlisting them in the creation of its pieces.

