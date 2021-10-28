This Arewa Inspired Jewellery Collection by NYINI Luxury x Mina Stones is Worth Your Attention

American-based consumer brand management company NYINI Luxury and ethically sourced Nigerian accessory brand Mina Stones, led by Lotanna Amina Okpukpara, have joined forces to launch a new fashion jewellery capsule tagged The Arewa Medallion Collection.

Inspired by the Nigerian Arewa symbol and all it represents, NYINI Luxury and Mina Stones collaborated to create the collection just in time for the holiday gifting season.

According to NYINI Luxury:

Recognizing the need to support and advocate for under-served, vulnerable global communities and bolster local US manufacturing, the Arewa Medallion Collection is made in the US and 20% of all proceeds will go directly to Pact, to support the AGJES Sparkle Foundation and development in challenged communities in West Africa. The Arewa, known as a Unity Symbol is present in many areas in the northern regions of Nigeria. This symbol has come to represent a pact uniting diverse people from all ethnicities, religions, and regions to come together as one, promoting a message that has never been more relevant than it is today globally. We’re thrilled to work with Amina to bring her vision of spreading the Arewa message of unity to life. We share her passion for community support and growth through investment and are excited by the opportunity to be involved in something so important and timely.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand:@mina_stones