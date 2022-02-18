Connect with us

Tejumade Adu is Our Latest Curvy Babe Obsession!

The 9th Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Has Begun| See The 20 Semi-Finalists

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 112

Inside Dakore Egbuson-Akande's Launch Party for Her Debut Skincare Brand "DakoreBeauty"

Your No-Fuss Guide to Valentine's Day, Courtesy Nanfe & Emmanuel Oyeleke

Willet Designs Couture's New Capsule Collection is Worth Your Attention!

#IOTakeMeWithYou: Why Dakar Should Be At The Top Of Your Travel List

Fashionistas Will Definitely Love Udiahgebi’s Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Red Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 180

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Uber-Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 111

Tejumade Adu is Our Latest Curvy Babe Obsession!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lagos based fashion influencer Tejumade Adu, aka @tejjtheblogger, is one curvy BellaStylista who has been on our radar for some time now. To put it simply, Tejj is a fashionista. Whenever she posts a look on IG, we instantly double-tap and save it to our wishlist.

If there’s one styling lesson we’ve learnt from her, it has to be to go for bold colours and figure-flattering outfits.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the BellaStylista; from casual athleisure to OTT glamour for day and night, she gives us fashion inspiration for days!

